The positive COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump less than five weeks before the presidential election has put the administration's response to the pandemic back in front of the voters.
Two political experts say it is too early to tell exactly what the impact will be on the Nov. 3 election for reasons ranging from a small number of undecided voters left to a surge in Republican mail-in voters.
"There are a lot of implications, including many of which we are not fully aware of yet," said G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College. "Regardless of politics, we don’t want the president to get very ill."
Still, no one is really sure what comes next.
All of Trump's scheduled campaign events will now be virtual, the campaign announced Friday. Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who spent 90 minutes on stage with Trump in their Tuesday debate, tested negative ahead of a scheduled campaign stop in Michigan.
Rallies gone?
With the president in quarantine, his campaign events often attended by thousands of people — including a stop in Pennsylvania last Saturday — will likely be put on hold.
"When talking about Trump, the word 'probably' is a big word," Madonna said. "But for two weeks, the nature of the campaign is changed. The big rallies he revels in are gone. The gatherings he had a probably gone."
Biden and Trump are scheduled for a second debate, a townhall-style event in Miami on Oct. 15.
"What happens with that Oct. 15 debate," Madonna wondered. "It's a town hall, the audience will ask questions. Do they use plexiglass screens, or do it on Skype or Zoom."
A third debate is scheduled for Oct. 22. The Commission on Presidential Debates has not yet commented on any changes in the debate schedule or health protocols. The debate commission said next week’s vice presidential debate is on as scheduled.
COVID returns to forefront
One thing the positive test does is shift the pandemic back to the top issue leading into the election, Susquehanna University associate professor of political science Nick Clark said Friday. It will now overshadow the Supreme Court nomination, the economy and racial issues.
COVID-19 has been the No. 1 issue for Pennsylvania voters since Madonna began polling it in July. In the most recent poll, released in late September, a quarter of registered voters said it was the top issue.
"The debate didn't go (Trump's) way, especially among undecided voters," Clark said. "This is something that changes the narrative, potentially shakes this up."
While Clark said it is possible Trump could pick up some sympathy votes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson did in Great Britain, it also puts the administration's COVID-19 response from and center.
"It could hurt the president because it highlights his weakness," said Clark. "It does bring the attention back to that and puts the focus squarely on COVID."
"Biden has made a big deal of his criticism of the president for not moving on coronavirus," Madonna said. "I am sure the Democrats will revert back to that issue."
Impact on the polls, voters
Madonna said the race has been stable for a long time nationally and in Pennsylvania. The Real Clear Politics average of Pennsylvania polls show Biden with a 5.7 point lead, as high as nine in one poll and as low as two in another.
Madonna's poll from Sept. 24 had Biden up 6 points.
"No one knows if it moves Trump's base," Madonna said. "Does it move undecideds? We have to wait and see."
"In general, this is a race where most people have made up their mind," Clark said. "Events like this may have a marginal effect. There is a small pool of undecideds, so overall, the structure of the race is unlikely to change."
Lawmakers respond
Gov. Tom Wolf and both Pennsylvania senators offered support for the president on Friday.
“COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families," Sen. Bob Casey said. "I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers.”
“Sending along best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on a full and speedy recovery," Sen. Pat Toomey tweeted.
"Frances and I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery," Wolf tweeted. "We're all in this together. Let's all mask up and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.