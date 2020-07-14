SUNBURY — The two major political parties of Northumberland County came under new leadership within the same week.
Gregory Snyder, of Sunbury, was selected to become the new chair of the Northumberland County Democratic Committee on Saturday evening. Republican Committee Chair Caleb Shaffer stepped down last week to start a new job this week as assistant registrar of the Northumberland County Election Office, leaving Vice-Chair John Klinger as acting chair.
The biggest priority moving forward is the presidential election, said both Snyder and Klinger.
"That will be the primary focus for us," said Snyder, who replaced Paul Niglio. "We do have some great state and local candidates running, and we'll do our best to support them. The major focus is turning out to vote in November."
Shaffer was elected in July 2018 at age 19 by the county Republican party committee to serve as chairman. Klinger said he is acting chairperson but has no interest in assuming the position full time.
"We have a couple showing interest," said Klinger. "We'll talk to them and see what their plans are. We have to give a 15-day notice to do a reorganization meeting."
Klinger expects the meeting to take place by the first week of August. The goal is to find a space with enough room to practice social distancing, he said.
"The goal is to definitely get our Republican party up and running, and smooth sailing like it was," said Klinger. "We're sorry to see Caleb leave, but he's got to look out for himself. We have to move forward and do what we have to do."
The main goals are to get every Republican candidate elected, including Donald Trump for president again, he said.
Snyder, a Sunbury resident for the last 10 years, was the facilitator of the social group Tri-County Democrat and has been active with the Democratic party since 1980. He worked in the re-election campaign of President Bill Clinton in Washington, D.C., in 1996.
The meeting to select Snyder was held Saturday evening in Sunbury with state party treasurer Alex Rebar. With approximately 20 members, Snyder was elected via acclamation without any dissenting votes. Mary Schramm, of Elysburg, was also selected as vice-chair.
"I'm hopeful," said Snyder. "My remarks to everybody on Saturday were about unifying our party and pulling us all together. That's how I see the future."
Snyder said the party will be seeking alternative methods of campaigning due to concerns from COVID-19.