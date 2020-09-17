Republican and Democratic supporters across the Valley are reporting stolen or vandalized signs for presidential nominees.
In Danville and Riverside, two residents — one supporting President Trump and another supporting Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden — have large signs that have been targeted by vandals.
Riverside residents Gretchen and Andrew Knouse, who support Biden, and Danville business owner Mike Kuziak, who supports Trump, are less than a mile from each other across the Susquehanna River, but have had problems with their signs.
“Once you get over the fact that someone came into our yard, it’s creepy, but we were mad about it,” said Gretchen Knouse. “It sucked that it happened, but it kind of backfired. People in Riverside rallied.”
The couple, who live across from the gas station in Riverside, at the intersection of Route 54 and Mill Street, put a 4-by-6-foot corrugated plastic sign up in their yard two weeks ago. At 12:33 a.m. Sunday, someone ripped the sign off and carried it away, Knouse said.
Security footage from the Sunoco across the street shows someone there but they couldn’t be identified, said Knouse.
Neighbors lent them signs to replace it on Sunday, but Gretchen and Andrew purchased a wooden board of the same size and paint supplies and created a new Biden/Harris sign. They installed it on Monday afternoon.
“I’ve never had a political sign in any election until this year,” said Gretchen Knouse. “It was never something I felt the need for.”
Kuziak, an owner of many properties on Mill Street, owns a lot near the railroad crossing where he placed a trailer with a 4-by-6-foot wooden sign in favor of Trump in the 2016 election and this current election cycle. His sign was vandalized multiple times in 2016 and he just put the sign up last week. He now needs to replace it because someone spraypainted over his signs twice.
“There will be a sign there every day until Nov. 3,” Kuziak said. “Rest assured I have plenty of plywood. I wish it would just stop. I am a law-abiding citizen and it’s my legal right to put that up. It’s trespassing and vandalism.”
Kuziak and Gretchen Knouse said they now both have surveillance systems in place to watch the areas and police have been notified in both incidents. Kuziak also said he has his tenants watching out for him.
“It will get harder and harder to do this,” Kuziak said.
Northumberland County Republican Committee Chair Deb Betz and Democratic Chair Gregory Snyder both said supporters are reporting stolen signs.
Betz said a Trump sign in Coal Township was spraypainted along Route 61 with “Black Lives Matter” and then taken down, she said.
“My hope is that kids are doing it as a prank, and not adults,” said Betz. “At the end of the day, we have to respect each other and we can have a difference of opinion and that’s OK. We all need to behave like Christians instead of Democrats and Republicans.”
Between 2,000 and 3,000 signs are already out for Trump from the Sunbury Victory Center, she said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed that two signs have been taken from the Hill Section of the city.
Snyder said the Democrats have put out 800 signs in the county and another 1,500 are coming in.
“The demand is unlike anything I’ve seen in 40 years of politics,” said Snyder. “I think it says they (Republicans) are scared. What else would it be? It’s not just anger. The underlying reason is they’re terrified. The news is not good for Trumpers.”
Union County Republican Committee Chair Carolyn Conner said a larger Trump sign along Route 15 near Culligan Water in Lewisburg has been targeted several times. Thirty-five homes along Ridge, Stahan and Pleasant View roads had signs stolen in one shot.
“Whoever did it just cleared those roads,” said Conner. “No one has found them.”
Many supporters who took signs for their homes were aware of the signs possibly being stolen so they are keeping them further back on the property, she said.
About 1,700 signs were handed out through the county committee, said Conner.
Union County Democratic Committee Chair Rick Thomas said he received about six reports from supporters of stolen or damaged signs.
“People need to leave them alone,” said Thomas of all party affiliations. “I don’t care how irritated people get. I hate seeing Trump signs all over, but it’s their property and their right to do it.”
Thomas submitted a letter to The Daily Item that was published on Sept. 10 reminding everyone that taking signs is considered theft and can be punishable by fines up to $2,500 and possible jail time.