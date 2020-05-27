Community pools in the Valley were closed for the holiday weekend while the region was still in the “yellow” phase of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic but hope to reopen in the coming weeks, officials said.
At the Sunbury Community Pool, renovations are planned as officials prepare to open the recreational facility in mid-June, said City Councilman Jim Eister on Friday.
“We checked with state Rep. Lynda Culver and she checked with the governor’s office and told us we as a city have some authority on what critical tasks need to be done,” Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker said. “Because we can’t open the pool unless the work is done, it is considered a critical project. The contractor has already been looking at supply lines for materials.”
Ocker obtained a state waiver to proceed with the $150,000 in renovations amid the health pandemic with the goal of opening the pool as scheduled on June 12.
But that also depends on the governor’s executive orders. Eister said the pool itself cannot open until the county goes green.
“Even so we have to be concerned about liability issues,” he said. “Also we want to make sure that when we do open it is not a money-losing operation.
Earlier this year, Milton Borough officials announced its pool would be closed for the year because of repairs. Milton Borough did not start the bidding process for its needed repairs to the pump house and diving well area in time to be eligible for a waiver. Anyone who purchased a season pass will receive a refund or have it extended to the 2021 season.
Shamokin officials made a similar decision last week, voting to keep the pool closed for all of 2020.
Middleburg Community Pool manager Erica Hood said last week they do plan to open this year and were waiting for guidance now that the county will go “green” this week.
“We don’t know what (green) will look like,” Hood said. “What the guidelines will be. Just like everybody else, we are in uncharted territory. And that goes for public recreation as well, not just pool protocol.
“We do plan to open sometime this summer,” Hood said, “but what it is going to look like will be determined by the state government.”
McClure Veterans Memorial Pool is planning to open for a 70th consecutive season as scheduled on June 7.
“We’re getting the pool ready. In the next two or three weeks we’ll be filling it with water,” said pool board President Janet Will.
Selinsgrove Community Pool is tentatively planning to open in June with two new co-managers and two head lifeguards already hired for the season, said Carrie Briggs, assistant pool manager.
“We can plan on opening the pool as long as the state and local governments give us the go-ahead” and adequate staffing is available, she said in an email asking for prospective lifeguards and desk staff to apply.
In Union County, the Borough of Mifflinburg Community Park remains closed under the governor’s stay-at-home orders. The borough will continue to follow all state and federal guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Lewisburg, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) announced that the Lewisburg Community Pool would not open for the holiday and will continue to monitor state and CDC guidelines.
In Montour County, several attempts made by phone to reach Sunnybrook Park Pool and the Exchange Pool, near Turbotville, were unsuccessful.