Many of the Valley's community pools will open sometime between this Friday and mid-June, just in time for an early summer heatwave.
There are some notable exceptions, such as the Lewisburg Community Pool. There is ongoing discussion about the pool's immediate future due to financial factors. The Selinsgrove Community Pool has infrastructure problems, which will cause a delay in opening. In Milton, ongoing pool repairs led to a cancellation of the entire season.
Middleburg Community Pool manager Erica Hood said Wednesday "the good news is the Middleburg pool is opening this coming Monday. The weather is expected to be hot, but really, people have been telling me they just want to get into the water."
Safety protocols will be in place.
"We are encouraging social distancing," Hood said. "Patrons are encouraged to wear masks — of course, not in the pool.
"Our understanding from the Department of Health is since outdoor community pools are considered low risk it is not mandated that people wear masks," she said.
Hood added that they are supposed to follow the guidelines of no more than 250 people at a gathering.
"We usually have one big glow party. This year we are having two separate ones to try to accommodate our patrons, but at the same time try to have some normalcy in our schedule," she said.
A glow party, Hood said, "is where we have night swimming and light up the area with glow sticks." The first glow party is June 19.
Other safety protocols, said Hood, will include "hand sanitizing stations, and following a more stringent sanitation schedule as far as wiping down the handrails. We hope, other than that it will be a fabulous season at the pool."
On Wednesday, Douglas Boyer, Aquality Pool Service owner, was doing some last-minute repairs ahead of the opening. He said he was doing masonry repair work on the grading, or slope, of the pool from the shallow to the deep end before moving on to a few other tasks.
McClure
McClure Veterans Memorial Pool opened for a 70th consecutive season this past Saturday.
Pool board President Janet Will said there are no restrictions, but the staff is cleaning down the pool poles and surfaces that people frequently touch. Those surfaces are being wiped and cleaned every hour.
McClure will be offering swimming lessons this year, Will said.
The concession stand is open, as they hope to decrease the number of people bringing their own food into the facility.
Selinsgrove
Attempts to reach officials at the Selinsgrove Community pool were unsuccessful. A posting on the pool's Facebook page said there have been considerable infrastructure problems that require repair.
There were cracks in the pool — causing it to lose water — which need to be fixed. And the bottom of the pool will be refinished.
"While we do not have a timeframe for you right now," the post, "we will update our page once we know if the work can be completed early enough to have a short swim season.
Sunbury
"This pool has been a summer spot of relaxation, recreation, and fun for the last 52 years. We will get it all fixed up and be ready for the next 52+."
Sunbury Community Pool officials have not figured out all of the details of social distancing rules and regulations, but will complete them before the schedule opening June 25, said Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister.
Last weekend, more than $150,000 in pool renovations finished and Good Will Hose Co. filled the pool for the city, Eister said.
“We are looking forward to the pool opening,” Eister said. “We will have more announcements on what the rules and regulations will be in the coming days.”
Closures
Earlier this year, Milton Borough officials announced its pool would be closed for the year because of repairs. Milton Borough did not start the bidding process for its needed repairs to the pump house and diving well area in time to be eligible for a waiver. Anyone who purchased a season pass will receive a refund or have it extended to the 2021 season.
Shamokin officials made a similar decision last week, voting to keep the pool closed for all of 2020.
Union County
In Union County the Glenpool Club pool opens this Friday, said pool board President Clair Moyer.
"People have the misconception that we are a private club," Moyer said Wednesday. "It is a private membership pool. Anyone can join by buying a membership."
The facility is adhering to CDC safety protocol, Moyer said. "Perhaps even stricter. Depending on how the members feel we will lighten up on some of those restrictions."
Those restrictions are available to see on the Glenpool website.
Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection of pools should remove or deactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.
Meanwhile, a faulty water line, COVID-19 and the resulting economic fallout caused by the global spread of the novel coronavirus disrupted the usual Memorial Day Weekend opening of the Lewisburg Community Pool.
The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) Board meets at 6 p.m. June 17 and is expected to discuss the pool’s immediate future. Email director@bvrec.org by noon Tuesday to register for the virtual Zoom session.
The water line that feeds the pool near St. Mary and 15th streets leaked at the main and has since been repaired, according to Executive Director Shirley Brough. While Union County moves to the green status of the state’s color-coded reopening plan, BVRA’s main revenue source was closed off nearly three months.
The Gymnastics Center inside the GreenSpace Center generates about $70,000 monthly and helps float other programs including the pool, Brough said. The facility’s been closed since mid-March and program members’ accounts have been credited for time lost, she said.
The pool costs between $50,000 to $60,000 annually to operate, Brough said. Due to BVRA’s designation as a municipal nonprofit rather than a common charitable organization, Brough said it isn’t eligible for government relief like payroll subsidies or emergency loans.
“Since we don’t have revenue, we don’t have that buffer to take care of the expenses,” Brough said. “You’re looking at September until we generate new revenue.”
In Western Union County, a decision on the opening of Mifflinburg’s Community Swimming Pool could come Tuesday when Borough Council meets at 6:30 p.m., according to a posting on the borough’s website. Borough Manager Margaret Metzger said revenue, staffing and safety will factor in the decision.
Montour County
In Montour County, the Sunnybrook Park Pool is scheduled to open either Saturday or Sunday, according to Sunnybrook Park Association President Bonnie Burke.
She said the park is currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pool hours, when it opens, will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Burke said the association will have more information on Friday.
Turbotville
The Exchange pool, in Turbotville, is tentatively opening this Saturday as well, according to their Facebook page.
"Please note that this could change in a moment's notice. There are a few projects going on that will make the area much nicer," the posting said.
Pool administrators said they plan to operate the pool following CDC guidelines.
"We reserve the right to limit the number of swimmers if necessary to ensure everyone's safety," the posting said. "During this time, we ask that you bring your own chairs and chaise lounges, as ours will not be in use until we are in the all-clear. Surfaces will be cleaned frequently, and counters will be sanitized after each customer at the concession stand. We ask that you adhere to the 6-foot rule for seating. Families can sit together, and stay 6 feet from other families. We know this will be hard, but please try to maintain some distance while in the pool."
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore and Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.