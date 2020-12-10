Valley realtors launched Realtor Ring Day on Dec. 4 to benefit the Salvation Army's red kettle drive.
The day was different due to COVID-19 restrictions. While some agents were out, many have launched alternatives such as “virtual kettles” on websites and social media with links for people to contribute.
One thing hasn’t changed, realtors say, and that’s the joy of partnering with The Salvation Army to support people in their own communities who are in crisis.
“Until I got involved, I didn’t know the scope of what The Salvation Army did,” said Angela Young, a realtor with Century 21 Covered Bridges Realty in Bloomsburg and incoming president of the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors “To be able to help people in their darkest hours is special.”
Typically, 12 to 15 real estate offices and as many as 150 agents have used the more traditional bell ringing method to raise as much as $4,000. This year they hope to raise at least that amount through a virtual kettle campaign through the month of December.
Nationally, The Salvation Army raised $126 million last year through 30,000 red kettles. The Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division, alone, generated $3.3 million. This year, though, The Salvation Army is battling headwinds due to store closings, reduced foot traffic in cities and towns, and the fact people are carrying less cash and coins. This is expected to result in a 50 percent reduction in kettle collections nationwide, and is the impetus behind a campaign to Rescue Christmas.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER