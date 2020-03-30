Many recycling centers in the Valley suspended service indefinitely during the COVID-19 crisis.
Sunbury Municipal Authority general manager Jason Neidig said the recycling center is closed down temporarily. The collection of recyclables is considered an essential service, exempt from Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation order shutting down most businesses statewide.
After reducing the staff, there are not enough employees to man the center, said Neidig.
"We don't know when it will reopen," said Neidig. "We're playing it day by day here. When we get back to normal staffing levels, we'll reopen ... We're working with half staff, so we don't have enough to man everything."
Coal Township Recycling Center Coordinator Charlie Shuey said the township center will be closed until further notice.
"The township commissioners determined that for the safety of the employees and the public, it would be better if we close until we get a handle on this issue," said Shuey. "We are erring on the side of caution. I expect to be open within the next two weeks."
Shuey said Tuesday mornings when the center usually opens to the public is "flooded" with people bringing in their recyclables.
"It's an unfortunate situation, but it's best to close because of all the interaction with the public," said Shuey.
Robert Huntington, the recycling coordinator for Union County, said all eight drop off sites in the county are closed until further notice.
Guy Kratzer, the recycling coordinator for Northumberland County, said he doesn't believe any of the county's nine drop-off points are open at this time.
"People don't want to be touching any of the recycling," he said. "There are open cans, used cardboard, that people have touched."