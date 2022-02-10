SUNBURY — Valley regular and former World Wrestling Entertainment tag team champion Samu Anoa’i is returning to the company as part of the WWE’s legends division.
Anoa’i, of Philadelphia, who was a regular in WWE in the 80s through the early 2000s, as Headshrinker Samu, makes regular visits to Sunbury and surrounding Valley communities as part of his WXWC4 wrestling promotion.
Anoa’i recently signed a "WWE Nostalgia Contract” in which previously legends of wrestling have signed and various memorabilia was produced, including collectibles.
"I am truly honored to return to the company in which has been my family since I was born,” Samu said.
“I am also happy for the wrestling fans of Sunbury and surrounding areas who have always welcomed me, my family, my brother Afa and son Lance with open arms. I have made several friends who are now family to me and that is priceless.”
Samu, who recently thanked WWE officials, including CEO Vince McMahon for extending the contract and bringing him back to the company, on his social media page, said he was excited about the future.
“I want to thank Mr. McMahon, the rest of the McMahon family, and all of the WWE officials for all they have done for me and my family," Samu said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious, who participated as a guest referee last year in a match at the Sunbury Ice Rink, said he is happy for Samu and looks forward to seeing him in Sunbury.
"I am excited for Samu and thankful for all he brings to our city," Brosious said. "This year I may have to team up with Chief Brad Hare and take down whoever the champs may be."
Samu is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa, The Wild Samoan, and nephew to WWE Hall of Famer, Sika, The Wild Samoan. Samu is also cousins to former WWE superstars, Hall of Famer, Rikishi, major movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and former WWE stars, Yokozuna, Rosey and Umaga.
Samu is also related to current WWE Champion Roman Reigns, tag-team Jay and Jimmy Uso, otherwise known as The USO’s and NXT division superstar Solo Sikoa.
WXWC4 is set to return to Sunbury this spring, Samu said.