Valley religious organizations are taking steps to keep worshippers safe amid the coronavirus outbreak spreading across Pennsylvania.
Pastor Mark Gittens of Higher Hope (H2Church) sent out a video message to all of his congregants on Friday announcing the suspension of services this Sunday and all gatherings over the next week. Gittens' church meets at the former J.C. Penney location at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Another decision will be made at the end of next week, he said. “We’re going to take it a week at a time and see what happens,” Gittens said. “We’re doing this not out of fear, we are doing this out of respect for what the governor has said, but also out of concern for our community.”
Gittens gave congregants three charges: "Don’t panic, God is in control; be wise, and take care of yourself and others.”
Catholics across Pennsylvania have been given the approval to miss Mass, but services will still be held throughout the state.
On Thursday evening, Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend, according to a release from the diocese.
Gainer made the move out "of great concern for the health and well-being of the faithful, their families, our clergy and parish staff, given the current coronavirus outbreak."
Those still wishing to attend Mass are welcome, but are asked to be careful in their contact with others, the diocese said.
Additionally, at this time, the preferred method of reception of Holy Communion is “in the hand.” This is not a theological but rather a practical recommendation. However, no one is forbidden from receiving Holy Communion on the tongue.
For the moment, said Rabbi Nina Mandel, Congregation Beth-El, in Sunbury, "all services are continuing as scheduled, though we ask people to take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves and the most vulnerable among us."