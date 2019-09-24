The Valley’s two U.S. House Representatives on Tuesday night came out strongly against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to formally initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Valley political experts say there’s a long way to go before impeachment and that it is unlikely at this point that the U.S. Senate would vote to remove Trump from office, even if the House approves it.
Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, lashed out at Congressional Democrats. “This farce, which chooses to push a presumption of guilt where evidence is nonexistent, is nothing short of a Constitutional embarrassment for our country,” he said.
Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, said, “Democrats are determined at any cost to delegitimize our duly elected president. Enough is enough.”
Meuser said Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement “confirms what we have known all along: Since Democrats were unable to defeat President Trump in a lawfully conducted election, they are now focused on trying to unlawfully remove him from office.
“After harassing the president through countless investigations that began before he was elected related to tax returns, Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, and hotel business operations — none of which were based in fact and costing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars,” Meuser said, “one would think that Democrat leadership would move on to matters of actual importance. Democrat leadership is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry based on a transcript they have not read, one that the president is releasing, and without the questionable whistleblower report.
Keller said engaging in an “impeachment inquiry is code word for continuing the type of costly investigations that have led this nation down an empty rabbit hole time and again. The American people are tired of this charade. It’s time for Congress to focus on real action on legislation that would benefit the American people.”
Pennsylvania Sen, Pat Toomey, a Republican noted that “a candidate for federal office seeking the assistance of a foreign government would be inappropriate. Tomorrow (Wednesday) will shed more light on what transpired as President Trump has decided to release an un-redacted transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president. Further, the Senate unanimously approved today [on Tuesday] a resolution calling for the full whistleblower complaint to be given to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. The administration should comply with this request.”
Senator Bob Casey was unavailable for comment, said Casey spokesperson Andres Anzola, at 9 p.m.
Impeachment not a certainty
Political pollster G. Terry Madonna, director of the center of politics and public affairs, Franklin and Marshall, noted that “not a single Republican in the U.S. House supports impeachment. Whether they support an inquiry or not is another matter. The last count I had was 158 Democrats either support an inquiry or actual impeachment. Of our (Pennsylvania) nine Democratic members of Congress six support an inquiry and, or, impeachment. None of the nine Republicans do.”
Pelosi said there is not going to be a vote in the House, Madonna noted, which usually is a way a formal impeachment inquiry begins. “She notified seven committee chairs that are doing various aspects of investigating Trump’s administration and his past. It is a formal inquiry now out of these committees.”
This doesn’t mean Trump is going to be impeached, Madonna said. “The Democrats right now need 60 more votes to get to 218. The Democrats have 235 people in the House. Who knows what is going to happen? But you can’t rule out that he will be impeached. We still have a long way to go.”
Democrats run a risk
“The risk for the Democrats depends on timing and next year’s presidential election,” said Penn State University, Behrend College associate professor of political science, Robert Speel. “While the House is likely to approve impeachment motions, the Senate at this point seems unlikely to remove President Trump from office. Trump and his supporters would then try to spin that as a victory and vindication for the president, a point of view that will be reinforced on Fox News and conservative media. Trump would likely declare the Senate vote as an indication that he is not guilty of any of the accusations against him. Democrats might then need enough time to recover before the election, in case the Trump public relations campaign was successful.”
If Democrats drag out hearings and investigations for a year, Speel said, Americans will get tired of hearing about it, and there will also no longer be a point to it, with an election about to happen.
Let the voters decide
Barbara Perez, of Selinsgrove, an independent who voted for Obama and for Trump, said “that we’ve got to this point is terrible. I feel an impeachment will tear us apart even more than we are now, politically. I voted for Trump. I’ll wait to see what the Democrats reveal, what the Ukraine phone call transcript says. But really, I think the only way Trump should be removed from office is if he is voted out next November (2020). Let the voters decide.”
Tim Egan, of Point Township, also a self-declared independent, said, “I think our current president brought this on himself. But I hate to see us go through this, it pulls apart the country.”