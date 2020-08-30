SELINSGROVE — More than 100 people stood along Route 522 in Selinsgrove as part of the Snyder County Republican Committee pop-up rally to show their support for President Donald Trump.
Less than 7 miles away the Northumberland County Republican Committee also showed their support with the grand opening of the Northumberland Republican Party Victory Center, on Market Steet.
“I am here today to support the reelection of our president, Donald Trump,” Winston Ortiz, 61, originally of the Philippines, now living in Selinsgrove, said.
“He does what is right and he has my full support.”
Army Veteran Mike Wood, 57, of Port Trevorton, said he decided to come and show his support for Trump because he believes the president is doing a good job.
“President Trump cares,” he said. “I am here to show support.”
In Sunbury, Northumberland County Republican party chairperson Deb Betz said more than 200 people arrived at the center.
“This shows we are unified,” she said. “Seeing all these people coming to pick up signs and talk is just a great sign for the republican party.”
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano was present in Sunbury and said he was also pleased to see so many people coming to pick up signs to support republican candidates.
“It is great to see everyone together,” he said. “I would agree with everyone that this shows the closer to the election we get, the more united the party becomes.”
State Reps. Lynda Culver, David Rowe and Kurt Masser were also in Sunbury for the opening of the center.