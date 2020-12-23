Take control and be consistent.
Myles Biggs, a Valley digital marketing expert and entrepreneur, shares this message among many others in his debut book, “Unseen Work: Why the best path to your goals is not always a straight line.”
He did the same in a speech titled “Unseen Work” that he gave in October at TEDxWilliamsport, a local TED Talks event. He explores the inventiveness and persistence of guests, both accomplished and unknown, on his podcast, “Relish the Journey,” which ranked No. 5 on a list of Top 15 Podcasts of 2020 by New York Weekly.
In the shadows when no one is watching, that’s where Biggs discovered the necessary messy work is accomplished, which he said is a must for when one’s put to test under a spotlight.
“I think it builds a mindset shift, mental toughness. So often we go through life and we’re just going through the motions. A lot of it is victim mentality,” Biggs said, explaining that people seeking success must stop and realize they’re in control. “Once you realize that, it’s what you do. You’re building a roadmap for whatever you want to do next.”
“Unseen Work” is Biggs’ first book to publish. He’s been motivated to write many more. He’d come up with what he thought was a great idea, work on the outline and eventually lose motivation. This time, he committed. He set aside 30 minutes daily to write and he did so for six months.
“Motivation isn’t the most important thing. You can’t wait to be inspired. Being consistent is more impactful than being motivated,” he said.
Chuck Black, event organizer for TEDxWilliamsport, said Biggs was among more than 35 applicants for the speaking event. Biggs was among eight invited to the rescheduled talk in October, the pandemic moving it off of an original date in April.
Black said Biggs was among those truly invested in TEDx’s mission. Black found it unusual, and helpful, when Biggs reached out to offer ideas for the event and help connect the current organizers with others for guidance.
When Biggs’ book was released, Black said he was surprised to find it was based on his TEDx talk.
“Especially in Central Pennsylvania, it’s so important to uplift speakers and give them a platform. The fact we were able to give someone who wrote and published a book a platform makes it all worth it,” Black said.
The consistency Biggs developed with writing is also seen in his work in podcasting. In 2017, Biggs and his wife, who was pregnant at the time, found themselves living in an apartment after selling one home and during the process of having another built. They had no television, no internet. Biggs said he found himself listening to podcasts. Then, he found a want inside himself to create a podcast of his own.
He began by interviewing family. He’d call people at random and ask to record their conversation. Eventually, he began reaching out to strangers he found interesting for whatever reason. In time, potential guests began reaching out to him.
New York Weekly took notice, with writer Sarah Marie writing in October: “The podcast highlights deep reflection as a powerful element of personal and professional growth, asking every guest to ‘describe their life in three words.’ Previous guests of the show include winners of TV Shows like Chopped and Shark Tank, former NFL players, best-selling authors, and ordinary people with extraordinary stories to share.”
Two-hundred episodes later, Biggs said his listener growth on Spotify has grown 70 percent.
“I found that I got an incredible amount more out of creating a podcast rather than just listening to a podcast,” Biggs said.
“Relish the Journey” can be found on typical podcasting platforms. To watch Biggs’ TEDx talk, visit www.mylesbiggs.com/tedx. For his book, visit amzn.to/3kVf4gR.