LEWISBURG — "Jeopardy!" producers announced that Jove Graham's, 46, of Lewisburg, 2019 winning appearance will be part of a "top 10" set of episodes celebrating the life of host Alex Trebek on Dec. 29.
Trebek, who passed away on Nov. 8 after a long battle with prostatic cancer, was the host of the syndicated television show since 1984. He was quoted as saying that geography was one of his favorite categories, so the producers selected 10 episodes of the show featuring Trebek visiting exotic locations around the globe for special "video" clues and categories. In Jove Graham's episode, which originally aired on Dec. 9, 2009, the host visited the Galapagos Islands for a category about the wildlife there, which also ended up being the pivotal category in deciding the winner of a tense and exciting match.
"It was a real honor and privilege to have been a contestant on the show and I have only warm, fond memories of Alex," said Graham. "Although I did not get to spend too much time with him, whenever people find out that I was on the program, the number one question they usually want to ask me is, 'what is Alex really like?' I guess that means he was a man of mystery, but certainly his familiar presence in our living rooms is going to be missed."
Trebek's final taped episode will air on Christmas Day and the show's producers have announced that they are continuing to tape new episodes with a series of interim celebrity hosts, but no announcement has been made about a new permanent host.
The syndicated game show airs at 7:30 p.m. weeknights on WHP Channel 21 and WBRE Channel 28.