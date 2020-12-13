PAXINOS — Darrell Shaffer admits he might have gone above and beyond in holiday decorating this year.
The Paxinos man is not alone. Pennsylvania ranks third in the United States for overboard holiday home decor this year, according to the online interior design company Modsy's 2020 Holiday Trends Report. The report reveals that 69 percent of Pennsylvanians said they plan to go all out on holiday home decorations this year more than in past years, according to Modsy's survey of 2,000 people.
"I may have gone a bit overboard this year," said Shaffer, who lives at 794 Cherry St. along Route 890. "We've decorated the last couple of years, but haven't gone all out like we did this year. I wanted something out there for people to enjoy."
Shaffer displayed more than a dozen inflatables, all kinds of lights, a projector on the roof, a large mailbox for Santa letters and five indoor Christmas trees. He plays Christmas music all day and then projects animated holiday movies onto a 100-inch screen on the side of his house. Families are welcome to stop, he said.
"I've always loved this time of year," he said. "It was never that I didn't want to, it was just how much I could do and the timing I had to do it."
While Shaffer still works full-time, he does so from home and saves about an hour of travel time by not going physically into work. He started decorating two weeks before Thanksgiving. The lights come on every day at 4 p.m. and turn off at 1 a.m.
In Milton, Geo and Brook Connolly have also massively decorated their home at 64 Old Route 45 that they have dubbed the Octagon Farmette, a home built in 1855. With more than 18 blow molds, 50,000 lights, interactive displays and other decorations, the couple booked two dates where they allow people to walk around their yard to see displays and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"We've decorated for years. It was my father's passion," said Geo Connolly. "He passed away three years ago and we wanted to carry on in his memory."
For the last 18 years, Connolly said he would dress up as Santa and visit residents in nursing homes. The pandemic restricted that this year, so through his own charity Lifting Spirits they sent 500 Christmas cards to nursing homes around the Valley.
"We don't charge, we don't ask for donations, we just want to give back," he said. "Times are tough. If this makes people smile and gives them a better holiday, that's what we want."
Dec. 5 was the first date the property was opened up and will do it again on Dec. 19. People from all over, including Muncy, Berwick and Philadelphia, visited the displays, he said.
The lights are on from 5 to 11 p.m. every night. They will be on all night long on Christmas Eve, he said.
The top states where people will over decorate are Illinois, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington and Ohio, according to Modsy.
"It makes sense. Many people are putting extra effort into their holiday decor this year so they can make their homes a place of joy and delight since they'll be spending so much time there this season," says Alessandra Wood, VP of Style, in a media release.
Some other holly jolly insights revealed in the survey report include: 31 percent said they’d be open to having a COVID-themed Christmas tree or holiday decor, just for kicks and giggles and 59 percent said will place an increased emphasis on their house’s entryway to help maintain sanitary areas and act as a barrier between outside germs and the clean inside.