SUNBURY — Small paper bags with candles illuminated Cameron Park in Sunbury on Saturday night to honor those who have been touched by cancer and remember those lost.
The Lights of Hope organized by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network had 150 lights at the park along Market Street. For the last 10 years, the event was held around the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., but the organizers canceled the singular event due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and instead spread the 47,000 bags across the nation.
"We will relay and push for legislation until we don't have to anymore," said Kim Ferlazzo, a local ACS ambassador.
Her daughter is a cancer survivor and her father passed away to cancer last year.
Donna Kemberling, the ACT Leader for 12th Congressional District in Pennsylvania, said ACS leadership will meet with legislators on Tuesday to discuss funding for cancer research.
The Lights of Hope took place across America in places like the Golden Gate Bridge and the St. Louis Arch, said Kemberling.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, and state Sen. John Gorder, R-27, both stopped in at the park on Saturday evening, said Ferlazzo.
"Attended the Lights of Hope event in Sunbury for the American Cancer Society and was touched by so many thoughtful memorials and honorariums," said Gordner in a Tweet. "I was pleased to add one for my father in law, Bud."
The Lights of Hope event is the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s signature fundraiser. It was the 10th anniversary of this event.