SUNBURY — A small Valley group of adults, teenagers and children hosted a peaceful candlelight vigil on Friday afternoon at the Shikellamy State Park in honor of George Floyd and other victims of racially charged incidents.
Thirteen-year-old Gabriella Sloan, of Northumberland, wanted to participate in a rally, but she, her mother Devin Sloan and Devin's boyfriend Roy Troutman, of Sunbury, were afraid to join larger protests in fear that it would turn violent. Hundreds of protests around the country have been held in response to Minnesota resident George Floyd's death on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his throat for nearly 9 minutes.
"I didn't realize it was a problem because I've always treated everyone equally," said Gabriella Sloan. "It's scary. A lot of the protests turned into riots. I'm scared it could happen in my hometown."
Instead, they organized for friends and family to come to a picnic pavilion at the state park where gathered around poster boards that Gabriella made with Floyd's picture and other people of color who have become victims. They lit candles and offered a prayer for the country and then dined together on grilled chicken and picnic food.
"I wanted to promote peace and love, and have the kids involved while still being safe," said Troutman.
Devin Sloan said this was really the first time Gabriella started watching the news and paying attention to what was going on. She was "overwhelmed" and wanted to speak out, she said.
Gigi Smith, of Lykens, brought two of her three adopted children, all of whom are people of color.
"It's very important to be here," she said.
There were nine adults and six young people at the vigil.