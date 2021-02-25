Friday marks four weeks since both Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital suspended new appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and neither are certain when scheduling will open again.
Logistical delays and lacking supplies of the two currently available vaccines disrupted the process nationally. The Valley hospitals independently ceased taking new appointments Jan. 29 and will continue in that position until supplies approach current demand, according to representatives of both hospitals.
Geisinger took criticism from the state this week when The Associated Press revealed the health system hosted three separate clinics for employees and up to two relatives each, about 3,600 relatives in all.
The hospital system maintained the relatives all qualified under the state’s updated eligibility guidelines, that no one else’s appointments were canceled as a result of the clinics, and that it was never informed by the state that its role in the vaccine program was in jeopardy as a result of the clinics.
It did allow employee relatives to avoid the process of hunting sparse appointment availability online or by telephone.
Marcia Rebuck, 72, of Dornsife, thought she had COVID-19 vaccination appointments for herself and her 75-year-old husband, Jim, scheduled at Geisinger. They both qualify under the state’s Phase 1A rules by age and for health conditions and were set for late February visits — after the employee-relative clinics had ceased.
When Marcia Rebuck revisited her own MyGeisinger account to confirm to herself the appointment dates, she said it had disappeared. The same thing happened with her husband’s account, she said.
“I was shocked to see we were both able to get appointments. What I didn’t do was bring the screen. I normally do,” Marcia Rebuck said.
She said she sought a resolution with a Geisinger representative by telephone but wasn’t able to reschedule. The clinics in Danville are about an hour’s drive one-way from their home. She considered risking just showing up but was told they’d be turned away.
They’ve attempted to get appointments through retail locations like Rite Aid and are on a waitlist at Evangelical, she said. Still, they wait.
“The more we sign up I figure someone will call us back. I go every day to look and there’s no openings,” Marcia Rebuck said.
Vaccinations continue at Evan, Geisinger
Geisinger and Evangelical each continue to administer first and second doses for appointments scheduled prior to Jan. 29 but supply chain issues caused both to cancel and reschedule many of them.
Vaccine doses are arriving at both hospitals.
Matthew Van Stone, Geisinger spokesman, estimated that systemwide the hospital received 44,000 doses this week, about 30,000 of which were delayed from last week. Another shipment is expected at week’s end.
Geisinger administered more than 112,000 doses so far. When supplies were greater, the hospital system had averaged 2,000 doses administered daily, he said.
“We still have thousands of appointments scheduled and we are committed to honoring all of them,” Van Stone said.
Pennsylvania Department of Health data shows Geisinger’s Danville campus received 4,500 doses Tuesday from Moderna and 4,680 doses Monday from Pfizer-BioNTech. However, the department website notes that its data is skewed because of delivery delays.
The data shows Evangelical received 800 doses from Moderna and 3,315 from Pfizer, all of which arrived Monday.
Brian Wolfe, vice president of physician and clinic practices at Evangelical, said the independent Lewisburg-based hospital administers 900 to 1,500 doses weekly — first doses and booster shots.
“Currently Evangelical has enough primary doses to meet all scheduled clinics the remainder of this week and all of next week. Due to reduced shipments of booster doses, some clinics are impacted. Individuals scheduled for those clinics are being contacted directly if they need to be rescheduled,” Wolfe said.
“Patients were registered for appointments through March based on our confidence we would receive the needed supply of vaccines,” he said.
Evangelical maintains a waitlist and will work from that list to schedule new appointments as supplies increase. To be added, visit www.evanhospital.com/virus or call 570-522-4530, option 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The hospital asks that anyone on the waitlist who accepts an appointment elsewhere and receives the vaccine to contact Evangelical and have their names removed from the list.
Information about Geisinger’s vaccine program can be found at geisinger.org/COVIDvax. It’s updated regularly. Geisinger is not keeping a waitlist for vaccine appointments.
Booking appointments by vaccine volume
UPMC in the Susquehanna Region, based in Williamsport, administered 169,300 doses so far including 47,973 administered to people with no affiliation to the hospital, according to Susan Duchman, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer.
Duchman said the non-affiliate doses as well as 18,500 doses to patients considered most vulnerable each lead those categories statewide.
The six-hospital system maintains an online registry at vaccine.upmc.com for people seeking a COVID-19 vaccination. It hosts community vaccine clinics in Lycoming, Clinton, Potter and Tioga counties. As supplies allow, UPMC Susquehanna contacts people in its registry directly to schedule an appointment.
“UPMC does not hold vaccines for second doses and we rely on a steady supply to meet those needs. To date, we have not had issues securing the supplies that we need,” Duchman said.
Supply isn’t meeting demand at this hospital, either, Duchman said. It’s seeking more doses from the state but like other hospitals, it hasn’t consistently received its requested amount of doses.
Duchman asked for patience.
“If people can get vaccinated more quickly through a provider other than UPMC, we encourage them to do so and to stay with that provider for their second dose. The more people who can be vaccinated, the better we can protect our communities,” she said.