SUNBURY — A group of Valley residents with 3-D printers is making mask clips for medical personnel to wear during the COVID-19 crisis.
Ian Snyder, Nicholas Bisaccia, Christopher Conner, and Tim Keeley, have been working to make the clips and provide them to those who need them. The clips take the stress off ears when wearing masks.
"It's hard to figure out a way to help when you're stuck at home," said Snyder, of Sunbury, a teacher at Northumberland Chrisitan School and director of The Refuge, an after-school youth center that provides at-risk youths in the Shikellamy School District located at 821 Market St. "This was something that isn't too hard for us to do to contribute."
With the school closed down indefinitely, Snyder figured the 3-D printer could be put to good use. Using a design from online, he can make five clips an hour.
Snyder placed the clips on telephone poles at the corner of Packer Street and Fort Augusta Avenue in Sunbury. The clips located in a paper envelope tacked to the poles with a sign that says "medical mask relief pieces. Take only what you need please."
Bisaccia, of Middleburg, came up with the idea after seeing a post on Facebook about a Boy Scout from Canada making the clips. He forwarded the information to Snyder.
Conner, of Selinsgrove, set up a GoFundMe account to help with funds to keep the plastic coming in. Conner's GoFundMe for Snyder's printing can be found at .
"My family prays daily for those affected by COVID and those on the frontlines who are caring for others so selflessly even when it puts them and their family at greater risk," said Bisaccia. "When Nick shared the link, it felt like a simple way to say thank you and maybe in some small way, make their day a little easier."
Keeley, through his business Cup O Code in Northumberland, is also printing clips with his own 3-D printer but on a smaller scale. He has sent 700 of them out locally, but also around Pennsylvania, Arizona, Ohio and Chicago.
"We are a marketing and website company," said Keeley. "But you can imagine right now if businesses aren’t open or open with limited capabilities they don’t need marketing. But we have a printer so it’s something we’re able to do to help."
Kelley said he has been getting them out on his own.