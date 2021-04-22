LEWISBURG — The devastation of tropical storm Agnes as remembered by area residents who lived through it nearly 50 years ago was brought to life in a one-hour performance piece, "Agnes Revisited," organized by the Bucknell Humanities Center, via Zoom, Thursday night.
The performance was appropriate for Earth Day.
About 10 "rememberers," all of whom were very young at the time, spoke in stark, emotional voices — stories of how the flood waters devastated the area, but in even more personal ways, how it affected their families, friends and neighbors.
Participants remembered downtown Danville looking like a lake; caskets floating down the street in Lewisburg; homes collapsed and businesses destroyed.
There was also the heroism of police officer Gordon Hufnagle, who lost his life in the flood trying to rescue someone.
The recollections were not all glum. People (only first names were given on the Zoom cells) like David, Lauri, Kendy, and Donna talked about how people helped each other get through it. There were some laughs as speaker Katrien talked about a woman who only wanted to find her teeth left behind in her flooded home.
The performance was broken down into "acts," with music interludes and many historic photos. There was also music, a toy theater (puppeteers), and dance.
WKOK's Mark Lawrence provided some narration. An archival radio broadcast was played, bringing home how people first learned of the flood, as things got worse and the Susquehanna River crested in some places at more than 35 feet, 10 feet above flood level.
"Agnes Revisited" attracted 171 viewers at the start of the show.