Valley residents are still planning to celebrate Halloween despite some communities canceling events in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other national organizations put out tips and tricks to have a safe and healthy Halloween. Some residents like Doug and Angela Kuhns, of Shamokin, and Justine Peters, of Northumberland, built a special contraption to observe social distancing.
"I am a Halloween addict," said Kuhns. "With COVID coming around, I saw a lot of people on Facebook that were building these to maintain six feet with trick or treaters. It seemed like a good excuse to build another prop and a little bit of fun to keep the holiday going."
The Kuhns used a PVC pipe, decorated it in spooky themes, and tied it to the handrail. When people come to their doors, they place their basket at the bottom of the pipe and the Kuhns send plastic-wrapped candy down the chute.
Peters and her boyfriend Nick Cox also saw the idea online and plan to do it "to be able to celebrate Halloween yet make it safe for everyone."
"We decided that we wanted to set up a candy chut so that we could still participate in Halloween activities but remain physically distanced due to COVID," said Peters. "We plan on using some PVC pipes to create the chute and I'll be creating a ghost where the candy will come out of its mouth. I want the ghost to be glow in the dark."
CDC, AAA tips
The CDC recommends a few ways to make trick-or-treating safer: avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters; give out treats outdoors, if possible; set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take; wash hands before handling treats; stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you; and wear a mask.
The CDC suggests making a cloth mask as part of the costume and not to substitute the cloth mask for the costume mask. Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it makes breathing more difficult and Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
The AAA East Central advises parents, motorists, and adults to take some extra precautions this year to keep everyone safe.
Halloween is consistently one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children, according to AAA. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the holiday is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle than on any other day of the year.
The AAA offers tips for motorists on Halloween: Designate a sober driver in advance. Select a designated driver or ensure that a cab, a ride-share, or car service is available. Never ride with a driver who has been drinking.
Consider an overnight stay. If attending a party at a friend’s home, consider asking to stay overnight. Do not let impaired guests drive. If hosting a party, remind guests to plan ahead and designate a sober driver, offer alcohol-free beverages, and do not allow impaired guests to drive, according to the AAA.
Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian is more than twice as likely to be killed if they are hit by a car traveling at 35 mph, compared to 25 mph.
Look for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs. This particularly applies during popular trick-or-treating hours, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Use extra caution when entering or exiting driveways or alleys, according to the AAA.
Residents planning
Heather Reigle, of Coal Township, plans to take her children to Trunk or Treat in Coal Township on Friday, to Marion Heights for a parade and then out to trick or treating in Coal Township on Saturday night.
"We will be using sanitizer and face mask," she said. "They missed out on enough stuff due to COVID so I say let the kids have it as long as they are doing it as safely as possible."
Sara Lauver, Chair of the Selinsgrove Farmer's Market, said vendors are offering trick or treat from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
"Vendors are required to wear masks always," she said. "Our market overall is mask friendly and observing social distancing. Vendors have hand sanitizer at stands and we are limiting contact. Only vendor to bag for candy or premade bags for kids to take one. We are also an outdoor market and have been covid compliant this whole season."
The borough isn't advertising a set trick or treat hours and no Susquehanna University On The Avenue trick or treat hours either.
"This was so we could still offer something and thought it was early enough in the day, it would be safe and spread out so we wouldn't draw big crowds like regular trick or treating might," said Lauver. "I think some organizations are just looking to do some small and safe things, that are still fun for the kids."
Emily Young, of Selinsgrove, made up a few different types of treat bags: one with chocolate/peanut butter items, one with no chocolate, and a bag with no candy for those with allergies.
"I figured making treat bags with multiple pieces of candy in it would be easier to hand out," she said. "No kids sticking their hands, digging around in buckets. I plan to set up the bags on a table by my steps, with a label on which bag is which. So the kids know, and only touch what they will take. Of course, we will be nearby with our mask on."
There will be hand sanitizer available, she said.