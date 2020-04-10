SUNBURY — Some Valley restaurants hope to help residents have as close to a traditional Easter Sunday dinner as possible, selling special meals for takeout amid the statewide COVID-19 shutdown.
Paul Taylor, owner of Paulie's, in Sunbury, said this is the first year he is doing Easter dinners because he wants to make sure people who can't get out to the store have options.
"Big families may not be getting together like they usually do," he said. "So I wanted to give them an option to just get platters rather than go to the store and have to cook a meal."
The Packer House, Sunbury, will offer pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Easter. The Packer House will serve platters and meal bundles. Preorders are required.
Lori Garman, owner of The Packer House, is also donating 46 meals to seniors in Sunbury who are stuck inside and don't have much or any family.
"We need to help our community when we can," she said. "It's sad when you think about people either not having any family or not being able to see their families. So we wanted to give back and be able to at least give them a meal on Easter."
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano and Garman worked together with the county's Area Agency on Aging to provide her names of seniors.
"I think it is great what she is doing," Schiccatano said. "This is an act of kindness and a sign that our community comes together in tough times. Not just during this time but any tough times. I applaud her and thank her for doing what she is doing."
Restaurants offering pickup, delivery
On Easter, the following Valley restaurants will have offerings available:
El Rancho Restaurant on Route 11 in Point Township will offer takeout from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.;
Perkins in Selinsgrove will have takeouts from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.;
La Primavera in Lewisburg will offer dinners for pickup or delivery from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. but they must be preordered by calling 570-523-1515;
Paulie’s, in Sunbury, will have preordered Easter dinners available for pickup from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. but orders need to be made today by calling 570-286-5421;
Ric-Mar, in Point Township, will offer takeout on Easter from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.;
The White Oak Tavern, in Herndon, will offer curbside carryout from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
Elizabeth's An American Bistro in Lewisburg will offer limited Easter dinners available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday but must be preordered by calling 570-523-8088.
On Saturday, the Arrowhead Restaurant in Milton will have Easter dinners available for pickup at the window from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. but will also deliver within a 5-mile radius.