Edward McKnight Brawley graduated University at Lewisburg on June 30, 1875, the first black student to receive a degree from what would become Bucknell University.
The next day, a council of 35 ministers ordained Brawley at the white First Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
Faith and academia intertwined throughout Brawley’s accomplished life. He established churches and Sunday schools throughout his home state of South Carolina. He steered the Baptist school that would become Selma University in Alabama and helped create and lead as president Morris College in South Carolina, a historically black college.
Brawley wasn’t just Bucknell’s first black student graduate, he was the first black student accepted into the university. He also earned a master’s degree from Bucknell.
Through the guidance of the late Professor Carmen Gillespie and with the support of the Bucknell University Black Alumni Association, a bronze bust of Brawley was unveiled in 2017 outside the Vaughan Literature Building.
It was created by Professor Joe Meiser, art and art history. On the pedestal on which the bust rests are two quotes, one by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the other by Brawley himself: “The future is, in large measure, in our own hands.”
“I don’t know there are that many people unassociated with the university who had any idea who he is,” said Kendy Alvarez, an executive committee member of Bucknell Black Alumni Association. “It’s very much one of those hidden secrets of Bucknell.”
Brawley was born a free man in 1851 in Charleston, South Carolina. Beginning at age 4, he took to a life of learning that saw him move to Philadelphia, Lewisburg, Alabama and South Carolina.
Brawley’s family also instilled a sense of work. His parents beckoned his return to the south at age 15 to learn a trade: Shoemaking. In 1870, Brawley entered Howard University. In January 1871, he moved onto University at Lewisburg. He attended partially on scholarship through the wife of a Baptist minister. He also worked by giving voice lessons and preaching, according to "Men of Mark: Eminent, Progressive and Rising," a collection of biographies of African-American men published in 1887.
In March of 1871, Brawley joined the First Baptist Church as a member, according to the current pastor, Rev. Jillian Hankamer, citing the church’s historic membership rolls.
When the council of ministers ordained Brawley, the University at Lewisburg’s president attended. A news brief about the ordination published in the Philadelphia Inquirer on July 9, 1875, pointed out that Justin Loomis extended “the hand of fellowship” at the function.
“I find that wonderfully fascinating. That makes me proud of my congregation that even back then we were working to be inclusive,” Hankamer said, noting the church’s deep roots with Bucknell. “That’s the thing we’re continuing to work toward today. This has long been a place where people have been accepted.”
Brawley’s ordination marked the start of a mission in South Carolina, where he endeavored to establish Sunday schools and churches. Author Allen B. Ballard wrote in his 1987 book, "One More Day’s Journey: The Story of a Family and a People," that Brawley established 550 Baptist churches with 350 preachers.
Men of Mark, written by the Rev. William J. Simmons, notes that Brawley’s work included the creation of a state convention for the Baptists. According to Ballard’s work, that convention numbered nearly 100,000 members.
Bucknell Black Alumni created the Brawley Fund in 1993. Its intent is to provide funds for student learning beyond the university’s bounds. Recipients use the money to aid their research, internships and study-abroad opportunities.
Assumpta Gasana, who studies civil engineering and French, used the funds in 2018 to return to her country of Rwanda where she aided in the emergency relocation of 13,670 households damaged or destroyed by landslides.
“I was working with engineers, a whole team to find a site to construct new housing and relocate them as soon as possible,” Gasana said.
The Brawley Fund proved critical in easing Gasana’s travel costs.
“It would have been really hard for me financially to be able to do that. It was good to not have that financial burden,” Gasana said before speaking directly of Brawley. “He opened the door for us to be here.”