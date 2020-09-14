Valley school district officials said it was too early to make changes based on a federal judge's ruling that Gov. Tom Wolf's fan crowd limits were unconstitutional but said they were hopeful the change will allow more people to attend school sporting events.
The Shikellamy School District had already worked out its plan to surpass the state-mandated 250-person limit, allowing 500 fans into the stadium Friday night. Selinsgrove and Lewisburg superintendents each indicated they would stick with current plans to limit attendance to 250 people.
"All I can say now is that as a district we will remain in compliance and when we have the opportunity, satisfy the needs and desires of our school district community, student participants, family members and at times the general public that wants to see our student-athletes who are performing," Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski said during Monday night's school board meeting.
Selinsgrove's home football opener will be Sept. 25 against Shamokin.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is watching the ruling and will be discussing with its solicitor the next route to take for allowing more fans into sporting events.
"For now we will stick to the 500 fans," he said. "We will watch and see what happens from there."
The Shikellamy school board was the first Valley school district to go against Wolf and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association's recommendations to keep the crowds at 250.
On Thursday afternoon, the school board received a letter from PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi asking directors to follow the 250-fan recommendation. They later voted 9-0 in favor of allowing 500 fans in Friday's Braves football home opener against Jersey Shore.
Bendle said the district has taken all precautions and will separate the stadium into two venues. Each side, will include 250 people, Bendle said.
When one of the spectators walks into the stadium, they will either go to the home side or the away side and a barrier will be directly down the middle from the entrance to the fence near the field.
Bendle said parents will be allowed to stand near the fence by the field, inside the stadium and as long as people are socially distanced, there should not be any issue.
Bendle said the district brought in outside portable bathrooms so people did not have to all use one bathroom.
"We also placed hand sanitizer throughout the stadium," he said.
Board President Wendy Wiest said the district took every precaution and is taking safety seriously.
Bendle said the district can't control what happens outside the fence at Stadium Drive where the parking lot mixes with the Northumberland County Administration parking lot.
Sunbury Chief Brad Hare said police will be at the game and will monitor the situation but he doesn't believe there will be any issue.
Lewisburg Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said any changes would have to be approved through the district's Athletic Health and Safety Plan. She said it was too early for her to have discussed the ruling with the school board or the district's solicitor, but she said the ruling could be helpful for more than just fans.
"You have the football players, cheerleaders, and marching band, along with the staff for those activities plus the parents of all those students," Polinchock said. "For both the home and visiting teams, it can easily get over 250. My concern has been limiting cheerleading and the marching band because they are a part of the overall aura of Friday Night Lights.
"We should not be in a position where we decrease any one group's ability to participate. It sends the wrong message that one group is more important or valuable than another."
Polinchock also said the district will be good neighbors and respect the wishes of Selinsgrove Area School District and the Selinsgrove community. Lewisburg is playing its home games in the Seals' stadium this year.