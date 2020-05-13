Several area school districts will compete for prize money for their school’s prom planning efforts while participating in a virtual prom event aimed to raise funds for families battling pediatric cancer.
The #ThinkBIGVirtualProm will air on social media at 7 p.m. May 27. It aims to give area high school students a prom experience, but also will serve as a fundraiser for the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund. Participating school districts include Benton, Central Columbia, Danville, Lewisburg, Millville, Mount Carmel, North Schuylkill and the Berwick Teen Center. Some of these districts are still trying to execute a real prom for their students later this summer.
The virtual prom will feature DJ Dosk and DJ S.A.B.M and other musical talent. Students are encouraged to don their prom attire and watch the production on social media, while creating Zoom and Google Hangout meetings to interact with their peers.
The top three fundraising school districts will win money toward their respective prom events. The crowning of the prom king and queen will be awarded to the top individual fundraisers across all districts.
The event will be available for the entire community to view, including students from other districts who are not formally participating in the fundraiser part. The #ThinkBIGVirtualProm is being produced by Stone State Entertainment and sponsored by Service 1st Credit Union and Weis Markets.
