The summer of 2020 was, on average, the hottest summer on record in Central Pennsylvania, according to two weather services.
To come to this conclusion, said Barry Lambert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), in State College, “We didn’t have to have a number of record-breaking 95- to 100-degree days to be able to say it was the hottest summer on record. But if you take an overall average, it was. A lot of places had their hottest summer ever.”
There was a remarkable lack of extreme heat, Lambert said, “but a record-setting duration of moderate heat. It was the persistent above-normal temperatures both in the day and at night that produced the high average summer temperatures.”
For example, Williamsport had record-tying days of 80-plus temperatures: 84, which tied for their all-time record.
Harrisburg was also hot over the duration of the summer months, averaging 78 degrees, topping the previous high average of 77.6 degrees in 1966, Lambert noted.
The NWS only reports Central Pennsylvania temperatures in Williamsport, State College, and Harrisburg, unlike AccuWeather, the weather service that also records temperatures in Selinsgrove.
The average summer temperature in Selinsgrove was 74, which is slightly more than two degrees warmer than normal, said meteorologist Carl Erickson, of AccuWeather. “But that average temperature was not as extreme as we saw down towards Harrisburg and some of those lower-tier areas.”
The highest temperature in Selinsgrove this summer was 96 on July 27.
There were strings of 90 degree-plus days, from July 2-6 and July 17-21, Erickson said.
Statewide, Erickson added, temperatures were above average. It was also exceptionally dry.
“So we had the combination of heat during the day, but it didn’t cool off that much either at night,” he said. “That led to higher overall daily averages.”
This coming holiday weekend should have slightly cooler temperatures, he said, “but as we look at September and October, we are forecasting a continuation of slightly higher than normal temperatures.”