LEWISBURG — Christopher Rawson, a graduate and co-salutatorian at Lewisburg Area High School, earned a National Merit University of Richmond Scholarship.
Rawson will attend University of Richmond in the fall and chose medicine as a probable career field.
Rawson is one of more than 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO