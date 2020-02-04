Valley student to sing national anthem at state wrestling tournament

MANDATA — Line Mountain junior Kara Heim said there's an undefinable feeling she gets when she sings.
The 16-year-old girl from Herndon, who is involved in dance and theater, has been singing for basketball games and wrestling matches for the last two years. She will now open three of the PIAA 2A Individual Wrestling Championship sessions, including the finals, by singing the National Anthem on March 5, 6 and 7.
"You get this feeling before you sing a song, it's hard to explain, there's nothing like it," said Heim. "It's really exhilarating to perform for people and bring a smile to their face."
Before that, Heim will play Mayzie LaBird in this weekend's production of "Seussical " at the Line Mountain High School auditorium. She played the Dragon in last year's production of "Shrek" and played Morticia Addams in 2018's production of "The Addams Family," as well as performing at Riverstage Community Theatre in Lewisburg and Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions in Milton. A recording of Keim singing the National Anthem also plays every morning before the high school morning news.
"I've always loved to sing since I was young," said Heim. "In eighth grade, I started getting involved in musical theatre and I started singing more publically. I really love performing for people."
The first time she sang the National Anthem was for her brother's baseball game when she was in fifth grade.
Heim is also the president of the Key Club, committee chair of the student council and involved in the travel, ski and yearbook clubs at the high school. She has also been involved in the Moyer Institute of Dance in Sunbury since age 2.
Heim said she inherited her mother's talent for singing.
"I was always interested in music and never had the opportunities," said Heim's mother, Kelly Heim, who is also a high school English teacher at Line Mountain. "It makes me really proud of her."