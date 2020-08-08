SUNBURY — Two career and technical schools in the Valley received a share of $10.5 million disbursed by the state for such schools to reopen during the pandemic.
Northumberland County Career and Technology Center, Coal Township, received $33,714, while SUN Area Technical Institute, New Berlin, received $80,233.
The funding can be used, for example, to purchase protective equipment, hand sanitizer and cleaning products; purchase equipment or technology to take classes online; install health-safety barriers or other protective devices in buildings, according to the Wolf Administration.