The four Valley counties will receive $23,225 in liquor license fees from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
The state board will return $2 million in fees to 1,119 municipalities in which licensees are located, which is required by law twice a year. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.
Twenty-three municipalities in Northumberland County will receive a total of $10,600, $6,250 will be distributed to 11 Snyder County municipalities, $5,750 will be given back to nine Union County towns and $625 will be given back in Montour County.
The dispersal period is from fees paid between Aug. 1 and Jan. 31. In all 45 cities, 418 boroughs and 656 townships will receive payments ranging from $25 to $803,950. Over the last five fiscal years, the state has returned $18 million in licensing fees.