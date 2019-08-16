SELINSGROVE — The owner of CCR&S Trans LLC supports the loosening of truck driving regulations that negatively affect her Selinsgrove-based business.
Robin Rivera, the owner of a company that specializes in transporting manufactured housing and commercial buildings/mobile offices, addressed the members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday. With 10 employees, the business is suffering because drivers are leaving for better jobs and rates are increased.
"We're not the unsafe drivers out there. We're already overly restricted," said Rivera. "Coordinating these oversized loads within the amount of hours allotted is nearly impossible. The only solution I've seen is allowing flexible hours for oversized loads."
The Trump administration this week took a key step toward relaxing federal rules that govern the length of time truck drivers can spend behind the wheel, a move long sought by the trucking industry but opposed by safety advocates who warn it could lead to more highway crashes.
Rivera said drivers of oversized loads face more restrictions. They can only travel on certain roads, they must travel slower than the posted speed limit and they can only travel during the daylight hours. Additionally, each county and each state has its own regulations and rules in addition to the federal rules.
"It's enough to drive you insane," said Rivera.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, an agency of the Transportation Department, issued proposed changes to the "hours of service" rules, which dictate breaks truckers are required to take, and their time on and off duty.
The existing regulations limit long-haul truckers to 11 hours of driving time within a 14-hour on-duty window. Drivers must have had 10 consecutive hours off duty before the on-duty clock starts anew. A driver who is going to be driving for more than eight hours must take a 30-minute off-duty break before hitting the eight-hour mark.
Under the proposed revisions, truckers could take a break while they are on duty but not driving. Drivers have complained that long waits for cargo to be loaded or unloaded keep them idle yet they are still required to take an off-duty break, even if they do not need to rest or cannot find suitable parking for a big rig.
The administration also is proposing to allow drivers to "pause" the 14-hour driving window for an off-duty break of up to three hours, provided the trucker still takes the 10 consecutive hours off duty at the end of the work shift.
Art Thomas, the engineer for Monroe Township and president of Meck-Tech, Inc., said the dozens of oversized loads going to the Panda Hummel Station power plant were allowed to travel at night.
Committee Chair Aimee Buehner, of Bowen Agency Realtors, said it seemed "silly" to her because there's less traffic at night.
"How is that more safe? I don't really understand," said Buehner.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.