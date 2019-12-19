Wednesday's U.S. House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump and the six-hour debate that preceded it angered Valley supporters of the president, while others thought the proceedings against him were justified.
"I think the impeachment hearing in the House was terrible and very destructive," said an outraged Lou Noble, of Lewisburg. A retired teacher, Noble said [Democrat] House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff "is so ridiculous. The president never has had a chance to defend himself. How can someone be accused of something and not have a fair chance to respond?"
Noble believes that Trump will get a fair shake in the Senate trial. "A lot of things will come out that people aren't aware of," she said. "Things about Biden and Nancy Pelosi, for example."
Montour County Republican Chairwoman Marlene Gunther said just before the vote, "At this point, I think it's going to happen in the House because of the Democrats. In the Senate, I think, it's just going to stop. A lot of people I was talking to said it's just a waste of money. People I've been talking to here in Danville are just disgusted. Republicans and Democrats are just disgusted."
She believes the impeachment will hurt the Democrats in the election next year.
"People are going to see this is just going to be a nothing," Gunther said. "They're going to lose faith in the people we have in Congress."
And Alan Wycoff, of Milton, an office worker, said, "It's all a sham like the president said. Maybe some of what he did was improper. But impeachment, no. He was voted in by the people, and I think we'll elect him again next year
Marcy George, Montour County Democratic chairwoman, said "I'm going to have to watch how it plays out before I come to any conclusion."
But Democrat Bruce Johnson, a Selinsgrove retiree, didn't hesitate to blame Trump himself for all his problems. "The tragedy of impeachment is part of the tragedy of Donald Trump," he said.
Johnson believes that a lot of Republicans are voting the party line "to save their jobs. They know that if they vote to impeach, they'd lose in their home primary.
"Yes, this process of impeachment is called for," Johnson said. "The Democrats had to take this route, given the behavior and actions of the president."
Meanwhile, political observer Nick Clark, Susquehanna University associate professor of political science, said the debate predictably proceeded along party lines.
"I am not certain of what is going to happen right now with the Democratic primaries or the general election," Clark said.
The impeachment will not be upheld by the Senate, he said. "My read is that Republicans are considering two strategies: to conclude the trial as soon as possible or to drag it out and put on more of a show. I suspect the President leans toward the latter. Regardless, I do not think it will matter much for opinion on the president."
Nearly all people have made up their minds at this point on whether they support President Trump, Clark said, "and I think that decision likely determines whether nearly all support impeachment or not. The only real potential effect is on mobilization. The election is going to be about who can get their supporters to the polls."
The impeachment has the potential for energizing both sides Clark believes. "I think the president stands to lose more because his base is already very energized. However, opponents may pick up some energy in turnout due to impeachment, especially when the Senate does not uphold. So, there could be a slight edge for the Democrats in turnout due to the impeachment. But the election is also so far away that impeachment will be a distant memory by then."