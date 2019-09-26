SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way kicked off its 2019-2020 $1.2 million capital campaign Wednesday night with an open house at their new offices at 228 Arch Street.
The campaign priority this year, said Valley United Way president and CEO Joanne Troutman, "is raising dollars to support our ALICE project as well as unrestricted dollars to support our funding partners."
ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed.
"What that means," Troutman said, "is people who make too much money to qualify for certain benefits because they work, but still aren't making enough money to make ends meet, and so they live paycheck to paycheck. So we have embarked on a project that does research around who those folks really are."
What United Way learned is that between 40-50 percent of the people living in our communities are living under the ALICE thresholds.
"That's poverty plus ALICE," Troutman said. "Really, it is your next-door neighbor. It is the person standing next to you in line at the grocery store. We really need to support these people because they are not getting support elsewhere, in most cases."
"About half of that amount has already been raised in grant dollars," Troutman explained.
United Way is an umbrella organization, supporting many community partners.
"We presented the data at a recent board meeting, and our partners all bought into our priorities this year," Troutman said. "Our non-profit partners, many of them are also ALICE or their employees are ALICE and they understand the need to help this population."
Most of what United Way will be doing this fall is campaign kickoffs and they raise a lot of dollars through workplace campaigns.
There are no fundraising events on the dockets as yet, but some are planned later in 2020.
The new (they moved into the former Kaufman Library on Arch Street in May) space is a three-story Victorian-style house, with five upstairs offices, three large conference rooms, and a spacious downstairs space used for educational services.
Among the guests at the open house was Dr. Perry Meadows, who sits on the United Way board of directors.
Among his many positions in the Valley is chair of the behavioral health and addiction impact council and chair the Northumberland County opioid coalition.
"What the United Way does for this community is huge," he said. "And when you think about it the ALICE program involves many people in need. And now, I understand it is involving people on the Medicaid health plan. The ALICE program is rolling out all over the state and it is so important to so many people."