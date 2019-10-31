Vietnam-era veteran John K. Schreier, of Selinsgrove, was inducted on Wednesday into the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Hall of Fame.
Schreier, who enlisted in the Army Reserve during the Vietnam War eventually joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he served for more than 30 years. During his career, Schreier served in many key positions, including supply technician, general support officer, property book officer, and supply systems analyst in the Logistics Division at National Guard Bureau.
In 2006, Schreier was selected as the Command Chief Warrant Officer by the adjutant general of Pennsylvania. He also fought for legislation to enhance the warrant officer promotion system.
The result of that legislation was sigfnificant. It has helped double the number of candidates that graduate from Pennsylvania's Warrant Officer Candidate School program.
— RICK DANDES