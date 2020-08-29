Seventy-five years ago this week, America and its allies celebrated the end of World War II.
Soldiers were being discharged immediately, but three Valley residents, active duty military, would have to wait a while before they could come home.
For Bob Fasold, 94, of Sunbury, Charles Ticknor, 94, and Charlie Steininger, 96, both of Kratzerville, there was still work to be done in service of their country.
Fasold was a medic in the Army, stationed in Europe, when the Japanese surrendered, officially ending the war in a ceremony Sept. 2.
Fasold previously served in a unit that helped soldiers involved in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the bloodiest encounters in the war.
"We had no big celebrations that I can think of when we heard the Japanese had surrendered, but I remember we were really happy," Fasold said.
After the German surrender, Fasold's unit had moved to Paris for training — because until the Japanese surrendered their division was preparing to go to Japan as part of the allied war invasion.
"I was in Paris when they dropped the atomic bomb," Fasold recalled.
After the war ended in the Pacific, Fasold and his division were sent back to Germany as part of the occupation.
"They needed medics there," he said. "Foot soldiers they sent home, they were combat forces and no longer needed. Whereas we were needed still."
Six months later, Fasold was told he was going home.
"One thing I remember, was when we were in a boat and passed the Statue of Liberty," he said. "Almost all the guys went to the one side to see the statue, and almost capsized the ship. The captain yelled over the speaker, 'disperse, disperse.'
"Most of the soldiers, when they returned home, were welcomed with good receptions, parades, and stuff like that, in New York," Fasold said. "I went home almost as an individual. Back in the states I was taken to Camp Kilmer (a base in Central New Jersey) where I was discharged.
"After being discharged I got on a bus to Sunbury," he recalled, "and got there in the middle of the night."
He took his bag and walked home, where he surprised his parents.
"For me, there was no fanfare," he said.
Ticknor was 17 when he joined the Navy. When the war officially ended, he remained on active duty because his unit had some jobs to finish, he said.
"We were in the big ocean, on a 200-foot flat-bottom ship hauling six tankers and 46 marines to Iwo Jima," he recalled.
Ticknor was on an LSM — a Landing Ship Medium, which is an amphibious assault ship of the U.S. Navy during World War II.
"We were eating month-old food and taking a bath in saltwater," he said, laughing.
Ticknor's unit was the first to put tanks on Iwo Jima.
When the crew heard the war was over, Ticknor said, there was "no celebration, just a beer or two. Then it was off to the Philippines for a load of troops to take to Japan as occupation troops."
"The war was over," he said, but there was still work to do.
Once they delivered the troops, they "went on liberty in Tokyo. I was surprised how friendly everybody was," he said.
Ticknor had a chance to walk through the city that had been bombed months earlier, March 9-10.
"That was terrible," he said. "Why didn't they just drop it on a volcano to demonstrate our air power, and give them a chance to surrender or else the next one will be on a city?"
Finally, they started the long trip home.
"We went to San Diego, and loaded up with supplies. Then, can you believe it, we went down and through the Panama canal and to South Carolina to decommission the ship.
"What a waste of time. I wanted to go home," he said. "I eventually went from South Carolina to Harrisburg, was signed out of the Navy, and then home to Stonington.
"There was no celebration, but I was just very glad to be home. I was still only 18."
Steininger served on a battleship that was loading up ammunition in preparation for the military assault on Tokyo — when the atom bombs were dropped, followed by Japan's surrender.
"Word came over through the ship's communication system that the war was over," he recalls.
There were 40 or 50 ships, including aircraft carriers, preparing for the invasion when the war ended.
"But when we heard the war was over there was more celebrating and carrying-on than anyone has ever heard," Steininger said.
Two or three days after the war was declared over, "we got our orders to head back to San Diego," he said.
In San Diego, he was handed a $300 discharge check and given the option of staying onboard, as the ship would go through the Panama Canal, fly back east, or drive across country. Still in the service, this was 30 days' leave time.
Steininger and a friend from Allentown opted to drive cross country.
"It was an adventure," he said. "We rented a car and had 30 days to get to Philadelphia. Our car broke down in Ohio. And we took a bus the rest of the way to Philadelphia."
After being discharged, he returned by bus to Selinsgrove, was met by his family — and a few weeks later he was married.