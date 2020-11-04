NORTHUMBERLAND — One dedicated voter on Tuesday walked three blocks on a fractured ankle in order to cast her vote.
Registered Republican Betty Libby, 50, of Northumberland, aggravated an old injury last week and was in pain when she woke up on Election Day. When she couldn't find a ride to her local polling station, she decided to walk from her home on Front Street to the municipal building at 175 Orange St.
"I was afraid I wasn't going to vote," said Libby. "I was going to vote for Donald Trump even if I had to crawl there."
The original injury happened when she worked at Knoebels Amusement Resort and fell off the Grand Carasoul at least five years ago. Last week, she twisted her ankle in her front yard.
Libby said she was finally able to contact a family member after she returned from the polling station and she went to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. She was told the right ankle was fractured and she had gout as well.
"Trump needs every supporter he can get. He told us all to get out and vote," she said. "I don't think he's getting a fair shake. I hope I'm wrong."
Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge praised the voters of Northumberland County.
"The dedication of voters was apparent," said Savidge. "People were patient, they stood in line to get counted, and judges of election deserve the biggest shoutout."