SUNBURY — Alexa Schmidt, of Sunbury, had a notion that Christmas "should be for everyone."
So she decided to do something about that on her own.
"No child should wake up on Christmas morning and not have a gift under the Christmas tree," she said Friday night from her North Fifth Street home.
Schmidt wanted to donate gifts to the Salvation Army, "but they wouldn't take used gifts. I got the idea of organizing a gift giving from my house, which would allow for re-gifting."
She put word of her idea on facebook about two weeks ago, and the response has been overwhelming, she said.
So far she has collected hundreds of donated gifts.
"Toy, books, clothes, used stuff and new, people have been very generous," she said. "My basement is filled with gifts donated by people from as far away as Mifflinburg."
On Friday night, volunteers sat in Schmidt's living room wrapping up gifts.
Cynthia Ford is a volunteer, who until recently didn't know Schmidt.
"I live on Race Street," she said, while wrapping gifts. "I saw Alexa's facebook ad and decided to help out. It's a really nice thing she is doing for people."
"These gifts are for anyone who needs them to help on Christmas," Schmidt said. "There are a lot of folks who barely get by and need help. They make just enough money not to qualify for assistance."
What Schmidt doesn't give away, up until Christmas eve, she will give to community help groups.