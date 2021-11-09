LEWISBURG — A small group of women listened intently on Monday night as Transitions of PA prevention education specialist Heather Shnyder recalled an eye-opening phone call years ago.
Shnyder was on call for Transitions — a Valley crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims, survivors, families and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse — when she got a call from a young woman who said she was being trafficked.
“She was seven miles from my house,” Shnyder said to the crowd at an event called Women’s Empowerment, a reminder that sex trafficking is happening in the Valley.
Monday’s program was designed to “teach ways to stay safe and recognize the warning signs of potentially dangerous situations.”
In Shnyder’s story, she said the woman who called was able to access a phone to make a call for help.
Everyone can do their part, sometimes by just being aware of what someone is saying or doing. She told the crowd that Evangelical Community Hospital requires all of its employees to undergo training to identify signs of trafficking and sex abuse.
Studies have shown that nearly 9 in 10 women being trafficked access health care at some point.
“Because we are in a rural setting, there is a misconception that commercial sexual exploitation isn’t happening here,” Shnyder said. “People don’t quite comprehend how, but it is happening. We just want to make sure people are aware and know what to look for.”
Rose Zartman, who lives in Lewisburg, attended Monday’s program. She said she attended something similar years ago about women’s empowerment.
“I thought a refresher course wouldn’t be a bad idea,” she said.
In addition to the discussion, Nathan Morgan of the Burns School of Tae Kwon Do was on hand to offer some hands-on learning for those in attendance.
“We’re talking about awareness,” Morgan said. “Most assaults can be stopped by awareness and boundary setting. We want to make sure people are aware of themselves and their environment.
“Not paranoid, but be reading other people’s reactions to things.”
Nabbing those involved in sex trafficking, particularly the ring leaders, is difficult, Shnyder said. That is why, she said, it is important for as many people as possible to be alert to when it may be happening and what it might look like.
“We just want people to recognize the warning signs, red flags and some indicators and how to report something.”