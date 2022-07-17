SELINSGROVE — Anna Kalcich joined the Selinsgrove junior-high wrestling team in eighth-grade “on a whim” after tiring of soccer.
Today, she’s competing at the USA Wrestling championship in Fargo, N.D.
She embraced the male-dominated sport quickly. “I like all the different elements, the technique and discipline,” said Kalcich, who will be a senior this fall.
However, it took a few years to develop skills while wrestling boys.
“It was really hard, but I like the struggle,” said Kalcich. “I toughed it out.”
Her tenacity paid off and, with the support of Coach Seth Martin who has been actively recruiting girls into the program, Kalcich was able to compete last year with other females and began winning matches.
“Anna was the only girl when she started wrestling in eighth grade,” said Martin. Last season, there were nine girls on the junior and varsity teams and he invited Shuntil Snyder, a Selinsgrove High School graduate and former female wrestler, to help coach them.
“It’s a growing sport in the U.S., in Pennsylvania and Selinsgrove and I’m all for growing a female team,” he said.
“I think there have always been girls interested in contact sports, but now they’re doing it.”
As for Anna Kalcich, Martin describes her advancement in the sport as “transformative. When she started, she didn’t talk much and was very quiet. It’s been a great journey watching her build confidence.”
In April, she and teammates Neveah Fegley, Sabrina Fegley and Timiah Fegley competed at the Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association Eastern national competition.
Today, Kalcich will be the first female from Selinsgrove to compete in the freestyle event at the national championship in Fargo, N.D. The competition will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.
“It’s going to be a great experience for her,” said Martin.
With the financial support of several individuals and local businesses, her mother, Tina Kalcich, is making the trip with her and will be cheering in the stands.
“I almost feel like I’m more nervous,” said Tina Kalcich, who has been a loud presence at her daughter’s matches.
Unlike her husband, Jes Kalcich, who purchased Anna’s wrestling gear when she expressed an interest, Tina Kalcich wasn’t initially supportive of their daughter’s choice of sport.
“Once I grasped what the sport is about, I love it,” said Tina Kalcich.
For Anna Kalcich, the sport is more than just about competition.
“It’s taught me discipline and how to handle myself in certain situations. It’s taught me how to calm my nerves,” said Kalcich, who intends to continue wrestling in college.
In the meantime, she’s a vocal advocate of getting more girls involved and getting female wrestling sanctioned by the PIAA.
For that to happen, 100 school districts must have board-approved teams. There are now 54 board-approved teams across the state, Martin said.
“I want to make a path for Selinsgrove to get a girls’ wrestling team,” said Kalcich.