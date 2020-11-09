SUNBURY — A child care employee from Mifflinburg took it upon herself to pick up coats for 15 children from the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA's annual coat giveaway on Monday.
Chasidy Shuck, an employee with SUMMIT Early Learning in Mifflinburg, said some of the families didn't have transportation to travel from Union County to Sunbury for the YMCA's 17th annual coat giveaway. She decided to pick up coats for six families who needed them.
"We had some who don't have transportation," said Shuck. "I just wanted every child to have a warm coat for winter."
The three-day giveaway started at 10 a.m. on Monday with 1,000 coats with at least 500 for children, as well hats, scarves and gloves. The coat giveaway will be held again from 10 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Degenstein Youth Center at the Sunbury YMCA, located at 1150 N. 4th Street in Sunbury.
Peggy Monzon, the pastor of New Creation Assembly of God Church in Sunbury, said she picked up a coat on Monday so she didn't have to purchase a new one at a department store. She said she will use the money saved to help community members in need of utility payments, food, transportation or Christmas gifts for children.
"If I don't have to spend the money, I can help people with daily necessities," she said.
Businesses, churches and community members donate new or gently used coats for the YMCA to give away. Steininger's Laundry & Dry Cleaning of Selinsgrove dry cleans all the coats, said Melanie Garrison, communications coordinator for the GSV YMCA.
"It is a little different this year," said Garrison. "We are asking everyone that comes in the doors to please wear masks. We are taking temperatures. We are using hand sanitizers. We have a ton of volunteers here donating their time to help people navigate through the coats they need."
One member from each family or household was asked to come in instead of all family members, she said.
"We expected the need to be greater," said Garrison. "The community rallied and brought us coats and we received a lot of monetary donations."