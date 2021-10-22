The Daily Item
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Occupants of a vehicle that burst into flames escaped injury Thursday night on Old Reading Road, in Shamokin Township.
Stonington Fire Chief Kerry Yordy said at around 10:30 p.m. firefighters responded to the incident, near Indian Hills Golf Course, where they encountered the Ford Focus fully engulfed in flames.
Yordy said the occupants made it out of the vehicle before it burst into flames.
“They got out of the vehicle and two people were trying to push it out of the ditch,” Yordy said.
“The vehicle was totaled and there isn’t much you can save when a fire strikes a car like this.”
Yordy said Elysburg also responded to the scene.