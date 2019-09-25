TREVORTON — The sound of truck horns and ambulance sirens mixed with elementary students' voices during a Vehicular Career Day on Tuesday.
Twenty presenters came out to the Trevorton Foundry parking lot to show off the vehicles they use every day in their careers. Line Mountain Elementary School students in kindergarten through fourth grade came to learn from each of the presenters.
"The kids love it because they're outside, they're talking, they get to look at the vehicles and climb into the vehicles," said school counselor Carol Kruskie. "They're finding out what different jobs there are in the community beside the ones they're familiar with."
Students were able to test the horns on several trucks and cars, learn about crops from a farmer, sit in a gurney and the back seat of an AREA Services ambulance, touch an animal pelt from the Pennsylvania Game Warden and learn about different job professions that involve vehicles.
"It's all about exposure at the elementary level," said Kruskie.
Fourth-grade student Wyatt Hoffman said he wants to either work with animals or be a police officer when he grows up. He enjoyed talking with the Pennsylvania Game Warden.
"They told us about how they somethings use real guns or dart guns," he said. "I didn't know that. That's a cool thing."
The day was divided up between two sessions in the morning and afternoon. Presenters shared important facts about their job, such as education to attain the position, school subjects that are important to learn and good and bad things about their career.
Dave Porzi, the operations director of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, brought a 1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited that he uses for traversing the property, maintenance, development and recovery.
"This is absolutely a win-win for the school district and kids," said Porzi. "This was an honor to get invited and I will definitely come back."
EMT Ryan Blee, of AREA Services, said he loves talking to students about his career.
"It's great to have them experience it and ask questions about what they're looking to do with their future," he said.
Those who attended included the state Game Warden, Wegman's, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, AREA Services, Troutman Brothers Fuel and Propone, Susquehanna Limo, veterinarian Dr. Joy Lenker, Dave Carta Towing, PennDOT, Matz Game Farm, Northumberland County probation and sheriff offices, Zerbe Township Police Department, Meckley's Limestone, Kieffer Farm, Sunbury Motors, Laudenslager Tractor Trailer, Shamokin Township, Klinger Lumber and Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.