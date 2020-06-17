SELINSGROVE — Vehicles lined up in the upper parking lot of Walmart for the first day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 19 testing sites opened in Walmart parking lots across the state.
Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the state Department of Health to provide no-cost testing for residents living in areas where there are fewer testing sites.
"I came today for my aunt," Carol Dreese, 74, of Winfield said. "These are a good thing and after the doctor ordered a test for my aunt we signed up here."
The site opened at 7 a.m. and vehicles waited as long as 20 minutes to get tested.
"It's a very good idea and it's a safety measure," Todd Wilson, of Lewisburg said while waiting in line. "We all have to be very aware that COVID-19 is still out there."
Representatives of Quest Diagnostics conducted the drive-thru testings.
“We continue to add testing sites in locations that are convenient for Pennsylvanians and increase the state’s testing capabilities,” Wolf said. “We do not want any Pennsylvanian in need of a test to have difficulty finding a location close to home for a free test.”
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release she was also happy to be working toward meeting the needs of Pennsylvanians.
“We appreciate the hard work done by health systems, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, medical clinics and other entities that are providing testing for COVID-19 across Pennsylvania,” Levine said. “When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available and adaptable and we are working to meet that challenge. Anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested today in Pennsylvania.”
The sites at Walmart in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores or Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers.