The Snyder County and Union County Office of Veterans Affairs received $40,000 in state grant funds to support homeless veterans and provide emergency assistance, according to an announcement from the Wolf administration.
The offices submitted a joint application. They were among 10 county offices to receive a share of $150,000 in grant awards from the Veterans’ Trust Fund, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. The fund is buoyed by the $3 donations made by Pennsylvanians when applying for or renewing their driver’s license, photo ID or motor vehicle registration.
Additionally, the fund receives proceeds that come from the sale of the Honoring Our Veterans and Honoring our Women Veterans license plates and private donations. Since the grant program began in 2013, a total of $3,732,860 has been awarded to organizations that serve Pennsylvania veterans.