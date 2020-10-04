SHAMOKIN DAM — State Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, Sunbury, is holding a drive-through veterans appreciation event this morning.
In cooperation with state Rep. David Rowe, R-85 of Lewisburg; state Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Columbia County, and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12 of Snyder County, Culver will be hosting the gathering from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the rear parking lot of the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
During the event, participants will drive through a route lined with local organizations and businesses displaying signs of gratitude. The route will end with recognition and expressions of appreciation from our elected officials and the Susquehanna Valley Mall, which is sponsoring the event.