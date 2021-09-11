SUNBURY — A day of remembrance concluded in Sunbury with tears, the Shikellamy Marching Band, parachuters and rock 'n' roll.
Retired veterans from the Air Force in Fort Bragg, N.C., parachuted onto Spyglass Ridge Winery's concert grounds during a memorial service for victims of Sept. 11, 2001, the day the United States was attacked by terrorists in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville.
“How could you not cry," said concert attendee Sherry Lockie, of Harrisburg. “This was an amazing service and I am honored to be part.”
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he wanted to do something special so he contacted the veterans group.
“Look around and you will see today everyone came together to remember,” he said. “We all must never forget.”
The Shikellamy Braves Marching Band kicked off the night and as the last parachuter landed, Cheap Trick began to play for the crowd of nearly 2,000 people.
“A beautiful ceremony, a beautiful night and so many people coming together,” said Heather Lee, 45, of Millersburg. “We are all having a good time while remembering what today means.”