SELINSGROVE — State Rep. Lynda Culver will recognize veterans in the 108th Legislative District with a drive-thru breakfast on Friday, Nov. 5, beginning at 9 a.m. at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove.
Anyone who wants to attend the event should register no later than Friday, Oct. 29. Registration may be done by calling Culver’s Sunbury district office at 570-286-5885 or 1-800-924-9060, or visiting her website, www.lyndaculver.com, and clicking on the “Events” tab.
The 108th District consists of the Northumberland County City of Sunbury; the boroughs of Herndon, McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Snydertown, Turbotville, and Watsontown; and the townships of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Jackson, Lewis, Little Mahanoy, Lower Augusta, Lower Mahanoy, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta and West Chillisquaque; and in Snyder County, the boroughs of Freeburg and Shamokin Dam; and the townships of Chapman, Monroe, Union and Washington.