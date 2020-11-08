MIFFLINBURG — Veterans were honored on Saturday at a ceremony in Mifflinburg.
The annual dedication event, held at the World War II memorial at Mifflinburg Community Park and Pool, brought out a crowd of supporters and veterans to listen to songs and speakers and to watch the All Veteran Group parachute team land in the field next to the event.
"This is great," said veteran Larry Sampsell, of Mifflinburg, who served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1977. "Every year it's something. It brought me to tears when they read the names of those who served.
Retired U.S. Airforce Col. Ben Leitzel, formerly of Mifflinburg who serves as the senior military analyst at the U.S. Army Army War College in Carlisle, explained to the crowd the origins of Veterans Day and talked about the responsibility of veterans and their supporters.
"Our veterans are no longer on the battlefields," said Leitzel. "They're in our communities, serving our nation as volunteers, first responders, teachers, coaches, scout leaders, grandparents, and parents, making our nation great."
Veterans who return to the community continue to serve, he said.
"Our oath has no time stamp on it," said Leitzel. "It is enduring."
He encouraged the crowd to show support to veterans by telling them they are loved and appreciated and they are grateful for their service. The easiest way to recognize them is to thank them for their service.
"We are their friends, family, co-workers and their neighbors," he said. "It is up to us to ensure that every veteran feels their service is appreciated by their fellow Americans."
Event Organizer Doug Walter said the rededication of the memorial is done to honor those who put their lives on the line.
"We cannot, and will not, ever forget what they did to preserve the peace and freedom of our country and allow the American people to be free and live the life we all enjoy," said Walter.
The service also included Girl, Cub and Boy Scouts leading the Pledge, the Nazarene Church Singers, Shikellamy ROTC, Children of the American Revolution, Rosie the Riveter, Gold Star Families. Patricia Shively read a poem entitled "I Am A Veteran" and Paige Rhyne read the names of Mifflinburg veterans.