Veterans enrolled for services through the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination can contact the Medical Center to schedule an appointment.
Vaccinations are being administered at the VA Medical Center and the VA's community based outpatient clinics. Vets, however, must be enrolled and an appointment is required to receive the vaccination.
To schedule an appointment in Wilkes-Barre, call 570-830-7076, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
There is a community-based outpatient clinic (Valor Healthcare) at 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg for veterans who can't make it to Wilkes-Barre. The main number to call is 570-316-4116. The director is Ardie Kissinger, extension 2611.
Veterans who are not currently enrolled and are interested in pursuing enrollment can contact the Eligibility Department by calling (570) 824-3521 Option 4 or email their name and contact information to WilkesBarreEligibilityGroup@va.gov.