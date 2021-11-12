DANVILLE — Korean War veteran Henry Swank served more than 70 years ago, but he said Thursday he thinks about those he served with decades ago.
Swank attended a Veterans Day celebration at the American Legion in Danville, an event with veterans of all ages who listened intently to speeches, songs and thought of others during a moment of silence.
“It means a lot to me, a heck of lot,” Swank said of the event. Swank served in the Army from 1950 to 1952. “It means a lot for the boys that didn’t come back either; I still think about a lot of those guys.”
Army Veteran Bob Kirkner wore an Iraqi Freedom hat during the ceremony. He said he spent nearly 30 years — from 1981 to 2007 — serving.
“It’s a nice gesture. It’s nice to see more places recognizing veterans, which is long overdue,” he said.
Kirkner said one of the things he is most proud of is serving in the Legion’s honor guard, attending funerals for Valley veterans and taking part in ceremonies like the presentation of colors before Thursday’s event in Danville.
Part of Thursday’s event included former Post 40 Legion Commander Dean VonBlohn reading a speech written ahead of the event by Air Force veteran Doug Resseguie, who was sick.
Resseguie wrote that veterans are often reluctant to be honored because of the sense of service and duty, which doesn’t always translate into self-promotion.
“These veterans spend most of their time operating in the background, unseen by most people,” he wrote. “These are veterans that are often taken for granted.
“There is a special bond between veterans because of their military service.”