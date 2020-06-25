MIFFLINBURG — Pa. State House Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, has arranged for a veteran's service representative to be available on a monthly basis for veterans who need assistance with issues like compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Dan Falls of the American Legion will be at Rowe’s district office, at 343 Chestnut St., Suite 1, on Wednesday, July 29. Appointments are required and should be made by calling the office at 570-966-0052.
“Dan does a tremendous job helping veterans across Pennsylvania receive the services they need and deserve,” Rowe said. “We are very grateful to have him resume working with our office, assisting our community’s exceptional veterans.” Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to take advantage of the services. Falls will also be available at Rowe’s office on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Sept. 23.
— RICK DANDES